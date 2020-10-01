Appointment required to visit NRD

KOTA KINABALU: People who need to go to Sabah’s National Registration Department (NRD) will be required to apply for an appointment with the department first.

According to the department’s director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin, this step has been adopted at all its offices in Sabah expect at areas under lockdown which are Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna.

He said that this was to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure.

He said that people who want to deal with the department can apply to set for an appointment at least a day before the date.

Application to set the appointment can be made online at https://mytemujanji.jpn.gov.my

He reminded that the appointment will be made on ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis and that slots allotted are limited.

At the same time, Khairrul also informed that the department has introduced its ePayment mode. The mode has been implemented at the department’s headquarters as well as its office in Kota Kinabalu, UTC Tawau and UTC Keningau since September 1.