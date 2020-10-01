Covid-19: Brunei now requires RT-PCR test for entry of foreigners, including transit travellers

MIRI (Oct 1): Foreign nationals including Malaysians are now required to undergo a SARS-COV2 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 before entering Brunei through its land control posts.

The sultanate’s Prime Minister’s Department in a statement issued on Sept 30 said that a copy of the test result must be submitted to the Immigration and National Registration Department at the border posts.

“Negative test results can be used within seven days from the date the test is taken. This is applicable for every entry of foreign nationals including transit passengers and drivers as well as passengers of commercial vehicles (Transport Operators),” it said.

The statement also said that Brunei’s Ministry of Health will also carry out SARS-COV2 screening tests randomly among drivers as well as passengers of commercial vehicles or transport operators who enter the country through land control posts.

It also noted that entrance travels for foreign commercial vehicles through its land control posts are limited to three times a week which is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

At the same time, Brunei is now requiring foreign vehicle’s to use pass stickers as the country steps up its control on entry to protect the country against Covid-19.

Its Ministry of Transport and Infocommunication (MTIC) said the multi-agency initiative was under advice and instructions from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

It said said the introduction of the foreign vehicle pass sticker were to identify foreign vehicles that have acquired permission from the Royal Customs and Excise Department (JKED) to reside in Brunei and foreign vehicles entering the sultanate for the purpose of transporting agriculture goods,agri-food and fisheries with permission from Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

“For vehicles authorised by the JKED to reside in Brunei Darussalam, visitors vehicle passes will be given, while for commercial vehicles with the permission of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, commercial vehicle passes will be issued.

“The use of these Vehicle Pass Stickers will takes effect on Thursday (Oct 1, 2020), with two weeks of ‘grace period’ given,” it said.

The application for the stickers can be made online through the TransportBN Android version, while the iOS version will be available in the near future.

The public, the statement said can also apply through the Land Transport Department website at www.jpd.gov.bn.

“The application for the vehicle pass sticker will take three days with a fee of B$30 for each vehicle for a period of three months.

“The foreign vehicle pass stickers can be collected at the specific counters at the Kompleks Latihan dan Ujian Memandu Litar, Jabatan Pengangkutan Darat (JPD), di Sungai Akar, Bandar Seri Begawan,” the statement said.

It said that stern actions will be taken against those who do not comply with the rule.