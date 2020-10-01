Covid-19: Health Ministry records new high of 260 new cases, all locally transmitted except one

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): The Health Ministry recorded a jump to 260 new Covid-19 cases today.

All but one were locally-transmitted cases. The exception who was infected while abroad was a returnee from the United Kingdom.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the 259 local transmissions, 31 had travelled to Sabah recently, bringing the cases from the Borneo state since September to 119 cases.

The total number who are currently infected is 1,334 cases. –MalayMail

MORE TO COME