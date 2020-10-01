Covid-19: No new positive cases in Sarawak today, 12 still hospitalised

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases today after seven imported cases were detected over the past two days, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 713.

“There are also no new Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the disease or were discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries thus remains at 682 or 95.65 per cent of the overall cases,” he said at a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said 12 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which six are being treated at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), five at Miri Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

“There are no Covid-19 cases which are receiving treatment at the Incentive Care Unit as well,” he added.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), Uggah said 12 new cases were recorded today with one case awaiting lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Kuching and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones following the three locally infected cases in Lawas and one local case in Kuching reported in the last 14 days.