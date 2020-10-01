Good ground support has PSB upbeat about polls — Wong

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh says the encouraging ground support the party has received in various constituencies has it upbeat about its chances in the next state election.

He said he had visited many constituencies across the state in recent months and was encouraged by the big turnout each time.

“I feel greatly encouraged by the big turnout, and all those who turned up were wearing party uniforms.

“I can tell you I don’t know how they got the party uniform because the party never supplied them with so many,” he told reporters at a gathering here on Tuesday.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman added he could see strong sentiments for change amongst those in attendance.

He also noted that many of the areas he had visited had poor infrastructure facilities.

“Supply of water and electricity, road infrastructure, internet penetration and coverage are still poor. In most of the rural areas there is no reception at all,” he said.

Wong said just last week, he drove from Kapit town to Tunoh – the heartland of Baleh state constituency – which took almost four hours despite the distance being only about 83km.

“In fact when I reached Kapit, the people there advised me not to go (to Tunoh) because it is very dangerous to travel on that treacherous road, but I wanted to experience it myself and see how it is like.

“Our convoy of cars drove along the muddy and slippery roads, and there are very deep valleys along many stretches of the road. If you are not careful, you can go down several hundred feet into the valley because of the slippery surface.”

On PSB’s preparation for the next state election, Wong said the party has identified candidates for at least 70 seats, with their names to be revealed when the time comes.

He reiterated that PSB is a fully independent Sarawak-based party that fights for the people of Sarawak, with no affiliation to any political groups or parties.

Nevertheless, he said PSB is prepared to work with any like-minded people who share its vision of bringing about justice, equality, fair play and progress for the people of Sarawak, irrespective of race, religion and culture.