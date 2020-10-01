Hajiji announces RM50 mln fund, new committee to fight Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The newly-minted Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government has allocated RM50 million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as cases increase in the state.

In a statement issued after chairing his first state Cabinet meeting at the Sabah State Administrative Centre, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor also announced a new committee to tackle the disease.

He said that from the total allocation, RM10 million would be allocated for food baskets to be distributed to residents affected by the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (Temco) in Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak.

However, he did not provide details on how the bulk of the allocation would be spent.

Hajiji also said that the management of issues related to Covid-19 would now be handled by the State Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee.

“With that, the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre would be abolished and its role would be transferred to the new committee,” he said, referring to the body set up by former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The committee, he said, would be chaired by the State Secretary with the State Health Director and its members would be representatives from the relevant state and federal agencies.

The number of Covid-19 cases have increased in recent weeks, more so during the snap polls last week.

The Health Ministry yesterday reported that there were 35 new cases and one death, for an accumulated 1,877 cases and 12 deaths in the state.

The government had enforced the Temco on the four Sabah districts on Sept 28 until October 12, affecting 962,661 people.

The order was implemented after Lahad Datu recorded 241 cases, Tawau (634), Semporna (255), and Kunak (65).