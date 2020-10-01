Immigration Department takes proactive steps in curbing Covid-19

RAUB: The Immigration Department has taken the initiative to curb the spread of Covid-19 by using National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and Bina Negara camps as detention placement for illegal immigrants, said director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said the department had been renting PLKN camps in Beranang, Selangor and Wawasan Negara Camp in Langkawi, Kedah as the detention depots could no longer accommodate the increasing number of illegal immigrants.

“We are also planning to rent another camp in Penang to accommodate more detainees. We can still manage the number because apart from these camps we have been deporting about 200 illegal immigrants in a week,” he said after participating in Ops Durian at Sungai Ruan here today.

As of Monday, a total of 26,335 illegal immigrants have been deported with Indonesians recording the highest number at 11,747, followed by Bangladesh (3,788) and Thailand (2,001).

He added that the department had also been segregating the new and old arrivals at the detention depots as recommended by the Health Ministry, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Khairul Dzaimee said from Jan 1 until Monday, the department had detained 20,169 illegals and 313 employers through 5,479 operations carried out nationwide.

Kuala Lumpur has the highest concentration of illegal immigrants with 3,422 people, Sarawak (2,741), Putrajaya (2,230) and Sabah (1,170) while Labuan has lowest number with only 85 people. — Bernama