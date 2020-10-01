Longhouse folk asked to join voluntary patrol scheme

KAPIT: Residents of longhouses have been asked to join the voluntary patrol scheme to keep their communities safe.

Hulu Rajang member of parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said it is the collective responsibility of all citizens to look after safety and security in their areas.

“Members of the public should work closely with the leading law enforcement agency like the police to deter would-be undesirable activities to ensure peace and security prevails in our neighbourhoods,” he said when officiating at a community policing workshop at the Kapit Civic Centre recently.

“I urge our youth and adults to join the voluntary patrol scheme to look after own village. If you come across any undesirable social menace immediately contact the police so that appropriate action could be taken.

“Drug abuse is our concern; we must work together to prevent illegal drug activities that could ruin our society.”

A total of 170 tuai rumah and village security and development committee (JKKK) members

took part in the four-day workshop.

Organised by the Bukit Mabong District Office, the topics included community policing; voluntary patrol scheme; community emergency response team; public health awareness, infectious and contagious diseases; and anti-drugs.