Miri transport operators in gloom over Brunei’s entry charge, mandatory Covid-19 test

MIRI (Oct 1): Transport and logistics operators here anticipate a bleak future after Brunei imposed the Caj Perkhidmatan (CaP) or exit and entry charge order for all travellers at its border posts from today.

Raymond Dawar Yahaya, 21 who have been working in a family business providing transportation services between Miri – Limbang – Lawas and vice-versa for four years, said the CaP was a burden to them especially when their business had been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On top of the CaP which cost BN$3 (RM9.09) per person for a one-way trip (or RM18.18 return to Miri), we also need to apply for the foreign vehicle sticker which cost additional BN$30 (RM90.90),” he said when contacted today.

In addition, Raymond also said that he and his passengers would also need to undergo a SARS-COV2 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 before entering Brunei through its land control post.

Raymond said the new guideline set by the sultanate for foreigners to enter or transit his country will have huge impact on his family’s business.

“Definitely, there will be a drop in number of passengers because now it is mandatory for each passenger to undergo the test. This is an additional cost for them, on top of the transportation charges, which many would not be willing to shoulder,” he said.

Jackie Lim, 46, who manages a logistics company here, also agreed that the new rulings would impact his business which started in 1964.

“We are keeping a close eye on the latest ruling and the development because it is going to affect the business in the long run. One of my drivers had just booked a slot at a private hospital here today for the Covid-19 test which cost RM388,” he said.

The company makes around 10 trips via the Brunei border monthly.

The sultanate’s Finance and Economy Ministry said in a statement yesterday that from today all travellers, including Bruneians, through land control posts or checkpoints will have to pay the exit and entry charge.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Brunei Prime Minister’s Department said that all foreign nationals including Malaysians are required to under the Covid-19 test prior to entering the country.

It said that negative test results can be used within seven days from the date the test is taken and that the ruling is applicable for every entry of foreign nationals including transit passengers and drivers as well as passengers of commercial vehicles (Transport Operators).