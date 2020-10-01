Selangor dominated Malaysia’s domestic tourism in 2019

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor recorded the highest total receipts from domestic visitors with a sum of RM15.5 billion in 2019, according to the Domestic Tourism Survey 2019 by State report.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with RM12.1 billion, Sarawak RM8.7 billion, Sabah RM8.1 billion and Perak RM7.8 billion, the report said.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement yesterday said the five states contributed 50.6 per cent of Malaysia’s total domestic tourism receipts in 2019.

“In terms of the number of domestic visitor arrivals, Selangor was the highest with a total of 33.6 million visitors, followed by Kuala Lumpur 22.6 million, Sabah 22.0 million, Perak 21.1 million and Sarawak 19.8 million, he said.

“In terms of the trend of overnight trip, visiting relatives and friends was the highest main purpose of visit for all states,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said Melaka recorded the highest percentage share of trips for holiday purposes, representing 42.8 per cent of total trips, followed by Penang 28.2 per cent, Pahang 26.6 per cent and Sabah 21.5 per cent.

“Based on the choice of types of accommodation, majority of the tourists chose ‘unpaid accommodation’ such as relatives and friends’ houses except in Melaka, Labuan and Putrajaya,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said all states recorded the highest number of domestic visitor arrivals for

the age category of 25 to 39 years.

In terms of household-income class of domestic visitors, he said Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan posted the highest percentage share of domestic visitors with household income of RM1,001 to RM3,000 per month.

Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya registered the highest percentage of domestic visitors from households earning RM5,001 to RM10,000 per month, while Melaka was the most visited state by domestic visitors for households earning RM3,001 to RM5,000 per month, he said. — Bernama