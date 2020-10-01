Serba Care Team announces CSR initiatives campaign globally

KUCHING: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (Serba Dinamik) yesterday announced the expansion of the CSR Program under ‘Serba Care Team’ campaign globally. Serba Cares philanthropic efforts will focus on 3 key sustainability activities – Safety and Health, Education development and Green environment for Happy Life of the citizens.

Commenting on the Serba Care Team CSR Program, Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah, group managing director and group chief executive director of Serba Dinamik said the company have focus on the three key activities for strengthening the society to live in the new normal sustainability ecosystem for a happy life.

“Guided by the three sustainability lenses, we must endeavor to progress together along this path with a high level of commitment and passion so that Serba Dinamik continues its journey for generations to come,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Also, as education is pathway to success, Serba Dinamik rolled out activities to strengthen our Care Team to support our employee’s dependents with academic curriculum to keep-up with their on-going academic session. For the batch in 2019, (3) students were selected and for the year 2020, (13) students were selected for the program.

Karim said by moving forward, more activities will be targeted and planned such as collaboration with Mara Education foundation and school adoption program in rural areas.

“The Serba Dinamik Care team already mobilize their activities to the communities in which we operate including Bintulu, Miri, Paka, Labuan and Kuala Lumpur as well as in Indonesia. Part of our contributions also goes to supporting institutions such as orphanages and non-profit government organisations,” he said.

He said that as a corporate citizen also, we did our part by supporting the front liners in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Over the last two decades, Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad through its wholly-owned subsidiary Serba Dinamik International Ltd (SDIL), has fostered a strong emotional connect with West Africa demonstrated admiration and respect for the country’s traditions through its initiatives.

During the first phase of Serba Cares campaign globally will support the Republic of Guinea and Republic of Senegal indigenous by providing over 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, other medical supplies, face masks and infrared thermometers of up to almost RM1.0 million.

Serba Dinamik will support the South Africa indigenous and drive sanitization campaign for a safe and healthy surrounding for citizens of Senegal and Guinea.

“Serba Care will also be focusing the important touch points of the society to help overcome pandemic while building a strong nation,” Karim further added.

The company have embarked on a strategic collaboration with Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank to produce medical supplies as part of Serba Care Team CSR program in addressing world health problems, the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before this, Serba Dinamik rolled out aid almost RM1.5 million for the CSR program to provides personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to few hospitals in Malaysia since March 28 this year in combating the COVID pandemic in the country. These includes University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HUKM), Hospital Serdang, Hospital Selayang, and Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Serba Dinamik also provides support to immediate relief to families and individuals in need particularly to the B40 communities in Sarawak.