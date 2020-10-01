Sibu’s Tiong Hua Road Market to be demolished, SMC proposes new building

SIBU (Oct 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has decided to demolish the Tiong Hua Road Market to pave way for a new building after cracks started appearing on the walls of the market, which was built in the 1970s.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Albert Tiang said this was the collective decision during the full council meeting on Wednesday, after the council architect recommended that the building be demolished as its foundation had become unstable.

“According to the architect, the foundation of the building has been found to be unfit. She said if the building is repaired, it will cost more than rebuilding a new one and also, there is uncertainty surrounding the structure,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“However, the reconstruction works cannot commence right away as approval is required from the State Planning Authority (SPA) and Land and Survey Department for the site, while the building design needs to be approved by the State Building Design Committee and Ministry of Local Government and Housing.”

Tiang reckoned the entire process was expected to take between nine and 12 months before tender could be called.

In this regard, he recalled that SMC chairman Clarence Ting had suggested that the building be knocked down first in the interest of public safety.

“To prevent any untoward incident, the council has decided to demolish the building and level as well as fill up the place,” he said.

Tiang also said the temporary site for the affected traders had yet to be finalised.

Traders are currently trading outside the building for the time being, according to Tiang.

The market, which has 34 stalls, has been closed to the public since last week.