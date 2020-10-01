Temple presents financial assistance to five Chinese independent schools

SIBU: Five Chinese independent schools received financial contribution from the Tua Pek Kong Temple committee yesterday.

The schools were Citizen Middle School, SM Guong Ming, SM Wong Nai Siong, Khian Hin Middle School and Catholic High School.

According to the temple’s vice chairman Tan Boo Chiang, the contribution is a yearly tradition for the temple to help the schools financially.

“Every year during Mooncake Festival, we will take this time to give financial contribution to our Chinese independent schools. This is part of our effort to help the schools, at the same time it is our gesture of giving back to society,” he said before the handing-over of the contribution at the temple.

He also said that this is also to show appreciation to the schools for their hard work and service to the cause of Chinese education.

He said the money was collected from the donation from worshippers or members of the public who came to the temple.

Also present at the handing-over ceremony were the temple’s deputy chairman Soon Choon Kui and committee members Lim Kong Teck, Ho Ming Seng and Peter Kong.