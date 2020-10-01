Time trials for elite athletes for Sukma squad

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation has taken the initiative to organise internal competitions among its elite athletes in the move to continuously assess and monitor their performances in preparation for national events such as Sukan Malaysia (Sukma).

At the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya last weekend, SSC held the Sukma Johor Track Events Time Trial for 55 athletes from Sarawak Sukma Johor squad and backup squad.

SSC chief executive officer Dr Ong Kong Swee said the competition was necessary as the state athletes had been training very hard but they were unable to participate in national or foreign competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is good for us to have this Time Trial because it is the best platform now for us to expose our athletes and gauge their performances.

“This is where we are able to assess and see whether they have improved after resuming their normal training in July,” he said.

According to Ong, SSC will be holding more time trials in the coming months.

“We plan to hold at least one Time Trial and for field events as well every month separately in Kuching, Sibu and Miri until December to select the final squad for Sukma Johor that will be held from Apr 2 to 10 next year,” added Ong who is also Sarawak State Sports Council director.

He hoped that the athletes involved will take the opportunity to participate in the time trials to improve their performances.