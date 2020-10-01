Yii: Parliament Speaker seeking explanation from PAS MP over Bible remark

KUCHING (Oct 1): The Parliament Speaker has asked for an official explanation from PAS’ Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh for his remarks about the Bible at the last Dewan Rakyat sitting, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Democratic Action Party leader said he was informed of the Speaker’s action when he received an official letter from Parliament acknowledging a letter Yii had sent to demand a retraction and apology for the remark.

“On top of that, the Speaker of the House has also sent an official letter to YB Pasir Puteh for him to give an official explanation on the matter and to include any evidence to justify his clarification,” Yii said in a statement today.

He said this was an issue that he would continue to pursue as it was important to send the correct message that regardless of position of power, no one is above the law.

“His remarks have clearly contravened the Parliament Standing Order 36(10)(c), and if undealt with, it sets a bad precedent in the honourable House where such insensitive comments against other religions can be made without any repercussions,” he said.

During the debate on the Road Transport Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 on August 26, Nik Muhammad Zawawi had claimed that “Kitab Injil ini dipesongkan atau pun diubah” (The Bible is distorted or changed).

Yii also said it was regrettable that the PAS MP had shown no remorse even after multiple demands from the public including the Association of Churches in Sarawak; the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST); Sabah Council of Churches, and Sarawak Evangelical Churches Association.

“He went on to say that he has no intention of apologising in response to all the demands and even went on and further aggravate the situation by further insulting Christians by saying they have no right to be offended,” he said.

Yii also took Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to task for not responding to MCCBCHST’s call to intervene and to take action against the PAS MP, asserting that this was contrary to Muhyiddin’s statements against divisive politics.

“The PAS federal lawmaker had failed to grasp how insensitive his comments were to not only the Christian community, but also all communities in multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

“Members of Parliaments should be the first to set a good example by promoting unity and not division, and that is why a proper precedent has to be set in the House of Parliament where such remarks should not have been condoned in the first place,” said Yii.