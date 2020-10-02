69 pct of 84 projects for implementation this year completed — Sempurai

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has implemented 84 projects this year, with 69 per cent of them already completed.

The council targets to complete the remaining projects by year end, says its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

“From the 84 projects, 66 of them come under Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris), five under 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), six Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) and seven Local Authorities Project (BP-1) projects.

“Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the unpredictable weather, there are slight delays on certain projects.

“Overall, we have completed 69 per cent of the projects. We have about three months to complete the rest before the year ends.

“We are confident that with good monitoring and cooperation from all parties including the council’s Public Work Section, contractors as well as zones councillors, the remaining projects will be completed before the year ends,” he said when asked on issues discussed during Wednesday’s full council meeting.

He added that the council’s engineer and Public Works Section would monitor closely the quality and specifications of the projects.

He assured that any feedback on quality issue would be dealt with accordingly.

On another note, Sempurai said its Community Development, Youth, Sports and Tourism Standing Committee had been conducting site visit to two waterfalls, namely Sungai Naman and Tepus Balingian, which are potential tourist spots.

“We will be assisting the relevant agencies and Tourism Ministry to get the information, tourism potential, photographs and paperwork to look into the possibility of developing them as tourist attraction.”

Next, they would go to Selangau to check at one of waterfalls there, he added.