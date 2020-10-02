Almost 4,000 Bakun folk to benefit from SEB programme

KUCHING: Almost 4,000 Uma Lesong, Uma Badeng, and Uma Bawang residents are expected to benefit from Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) Longhouse Adoption Programme for Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS) this year.

The various projects – including the upgrading of multipurpose halls, village security and development committee (JKKK) office, parking lots, sports pavilions, pathways, as well as the construction of a new security office – are on schedule and expected to be completed this month (October).

A press release on Wednesday said SEB officials recently met with community leaders representing BRS’ 15 villages to update them as well as the Belaga District Office on the ongoing five-year ‘Longhouse Adoption Programme and Land Levelling Works for BRS’, introduced in 2019.

Balui Lake Native Association deputy chairman Pemanca Umek Jeno commended SEB’s efforts in working with BRS folk on social investment programmes.

“The land levelling works are necessary because we are a growing community, and we need to expand our longhouses to cater for new families, providing space for the new generation of Bakun resettled families to build their homes. We look forward to working with Sarawak Energy in collaborations that will elevate the local economy and our ability to participate in business opportunities through entrepreneurial workshops in the future,” he said.

Describing the progress meeting as a fruitful engagement and dialogue, SEB corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability manager Jiwari Abdullah said, “The meeting today was held to provide an avenue for feedback, exchange of ideas and share timely updates on the ongoing programmes in Bakun, as well as to chart our way forward in building a successful and beneficial partnership.”

Last year, land levelling works were completed for Uma Ukit and the Local Centre 2 Cemetery Sungai Koyan, which was extended to Uma Bawang, Uma Badeng, and Uma Kulit in 2020.

“We worked with the communities to identify priority projects. The proposed projects are either undertaken by the JKKK themselves under gotong-royong basis or awarded to local contractors,” Jiwari added.

Under the programme, the 15 longhouses have been adopted on a rotation basis to streamline efforts in improving support to the individual longhouses.

Each longhouse decides on a focus area by improving the longhouse environment including beautification by gotong-royong basis, improving basic facilities and infrastructure, supporting cultural activities for heritage preservation, as well as community development programmes, and entrepreneurial activities.

The first batch involving three longhouses in 2019 were Uma Ukit (650 residents, 79 households), Uma Lahanan (800 residents, 101 households) and Uma Penan Talun (300 residents, 94 households).

Among those present for the briefing were Belaga District Officer Juan Ubit, Sungai Asap Sub-District state administrative officer Kuba Lusat, SEB community relations manager Augustine Supen Taja, and Bakun HEP station manager Jonny Wong Kwei Ji.

A site visit was also conducted to Uma Bawang, Uma Lesong, and Uma Badeng to inspect the on-going projects for this year as well as the completed projects under the Longhouse Adoption Programme flagship in 2019 for Uma Ukit, Uma Lahanan, and Uma Penan Talun.

Site visits were also made to Uma Ukit, Uma Kulit, Uma Badeng, and Uma Bawang to inspect the completed land levelling works for last year and the ongoing works for 2020.

Located about two hours’ drive away from Bintulu, the resettlement area today is home to over 15,000 residents with local primary and secondary schools, a clinic, sports and recreational facilities, as well as shops and a fresh produce market.

The 15 villages were relocated in 1998 to make way for the development of South East Asia’s largest hydropower project at the time.

The Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) was commissioned and began selling power to Sarawak Energy in 2011.

SEB purchased Bakun HEP from Malaysia’s Ministry of Finance in 2017 for RM2.7 billion to synergise power production as the owner and operator of Sarawak’s major energy generation assets.

Since then, SEB has introduced new social investment initiatives in partnership with the BRS communities as part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility.