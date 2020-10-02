Army arrests 7 individuals in Lubok Antu for illegal entry

KUCHING (Oct 2): Seven illegal immigrants were arrested on the Malaysian side of the Sarawak – Kalimantan Barat border in Lubok Antu for illegal entry yesterday.

The suspects consisting of five males and two females were apprehended by personnel from the 11th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment under ‘Op Awas / Keris Parang’.

A spokesperson from the First Malaysian Infantry Division said a report was received on the presence of the suspects who were spotted some 400 metres from the border at an illegal border track called “Pondok John”.

Checks were then carried out on each of the individuals which showed that none of them were in possession of a valid travel documents.

The army also seized several items such as smartphones and four motorcycles totalling to about RM26,300.

The suspects and the seized items were later handed over to the Lubok Antu District Police for further action.