Buildings throughout Kuching asked to light up in celebration of TYT’s birthday on Oct 9

KUCHING (Oct 2): Government and private buildings are advised to light up their respective premises during the three-day celebration of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 84th birthday starting on Oct 9.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the minister-in-charge, said the celebration is being divided into five segments and it will start with a thanksgiving prayer at Masjid India Bandar Kuching on Oct 9.

“Similar prayers are also to be carried out by the other religious institutions statewide to mark the occasion, which will be coordinated by Unit for Other Religions (Unifor),” said Dr Sim during a press conference held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here today.

He said Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to arrive at the mosque at about 6.20 pm and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will be joining them.

Other cabinet ministers and local leaders are also expected to attend the religious event.

“Then on the following morning (Oct 10), His Excellency will inspect a guard of honour to be held at the premise of the State Legislative Assembly. For this year, there will be no parade and march past by the various contingents due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Sim.

He said the ceremonial event will commence as soon as Taib and his wife arrive at the building, followed by a 17-gun salute.

Then, the state anthem will be played and a prayer ceremony will start before Taib is invited to inspect the guard-of-honour.

“A special fly-by will also be performed by helicopters from the army and other enforcement agencies,” said Dr Sim, adding the event will end with ethnic creative and modern dance performances.

After that, Dr Sim said Taib will grace a investiture ceremony held at the State Legislative Assembly building, where he will present various categories of state awards and medals to recipients.

“The same evening, Taib, the chief minister and their spouses will attend a state dinner at the banquet hall of the building together with other cabinet ministers and other state dignitaries.”

The evening’s programme includes performances by popular singers, tap dancers, a cake cutting ceremony and special video presentations.

“The video presentations include a tribute to Tun and birthday greetings and wishes from the people,” said Dr Sim, pointing out the birthday celebration will be broadcast live by TV Sarawak on Astro channel 122 on Oct 10.

Oct 10 will mark the first day of operations for TV Sarawak (TVS), while the official launching of the TV station is expected to be held on the next day (Oct 11).

Also, on Oct 11, Dr Sim said Taib will attend a high tea reception at the Waterfront Hotel here, where he will present cash to front liners as appreciation for their involvement in the fight against Covid-19.

The Head of State was born on May 21 1936 and was sworn in as the seventh Governor of Sarawak on March 1, 2014.

The Assistant Ministers-in-Charge for the celebration are Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industry Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.