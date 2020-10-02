CM: S’wak Science Centre to draw interest to STEM

KUCHING: The Sarawak Science Centre (SSC) is set to further enhance the state’s human capital development by drawing the interest of the younger generation to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

The Chief Minister said the centre, believed to be the first of its kind in Borneo, will be equipped with facilities necessary for school children to have forums and discussions on STEM subjects.

“It (SSC) will be a centre for them to carry out research. They can even go to the (Bako) National Park for real-life experience, like watching our frogs hop, not the kind of hopping that some politicians do.

“Sarawak is rich in natural resources and biodiversity. If we can train our people to add value to these, it will be the way forward for Sarawak,” he said before performing the ground-breaking ceremony at Jalan Stadium here yesterday.

Given SSC’s strategic location, Abang Johari said children who visit the centre could also make a trip to the Sarawak State Library within the vicinity.

He said the centre would serve the purpose of encouraging the younger generation to be curious about science and technology, which are leading the way of modern life.

Sarawak’s future would be brighter with the establishment of the SSC, which would play a role in steering young Sarawakians towards learning STEM subjects, he said.

SSC chief executive officer Shariman Jamil told reporters the centre is one of the Sarawak government’s initiatives to promote STEM subjects.

“The discussion was mooted back in 2017. The progress started this year and now we are engaging our consultants from Singapore to work on the master-planning.

“We will start the earthwork, hopefully, by early next year,” he said, adding that the centre is scheduled for completion by 2024.

Shariman said SSC would be built on a 10.8 acre-site and would be equipped with facilities including a hostel within the compound.

Describing Sarawak as a unique state, he said the centre would have activities and programmes focusing on the strength of the state such as natural resources, culture, demographics, geography, and biodiversity.

“The cost is under the ministry (of Education, Science and Technological Research). We are not going to disclose the cost.”

According to Shariman, SSC will be open to all members of the public, from preschool children to senior citizens.

“Even parents can come (to SSC). The focus is on teachers and students, but we are expanding our programmes to the public, including parents and the community as well.

“We also welcome the private sector to participate, collaborate, invest, and work together with us to realise our state’s objective,” he added.

Among those present were Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong; Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; and Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.