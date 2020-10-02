Covid-19: Malaysia records highest number of new cases in a single day with 287 reported today

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysia recorded another surge in new Covid-19 infections for the second day straight with 287 cases today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that all the cases are local transmissions, including 20 who returned from Sabah recently.

This brings the number of reported cases from Sabah since September 20 to 139 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of new cases today is the highest recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic in Malaysia.

“This increase is what we are worried about and have been reminding everyone about this as it is in line with the rising trends of overall Covid-19 cases and deaths globally,” he said in a press conference in Putrajaya broadcast on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page.

Out of today’s total 287 cases, 113 patients are in Sabah, 129 in Kedah, 31 in Selangor, three in Perak, three in Terengganu, two in Negri Sembilan, and two in Kelantan,

Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Pahang and Labuan have one case each.

Dr Noor Hisham said a majority of today’s infections, 128 cases, are from the Tembok prison cluster in Kedah.

The 113 cases in Sabah were from existing clusters and the four districts placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO).

“It is hoped that the TEMCO and implementation of inter-district travel ban that will be enforced at midnight October 3 until October 16 will reduce the number of cases in Sabah,” the Health director-general said.

The new cases today bring the total Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 11,771 as at 12pm today while the total active cases are 1,540.

There were no new deaths reported today, leaving the Covid-19 fatalities so far at 136. — MalayMail