Evening fire consumes rep’s sibling’s house

KUCHING: A double-storey house at Kampung Kancong, Simunjan – belonging to a sibling of Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris – was totally destroyed in a fire around 6.16pm on Wednesday (Sept 30).

In a statement yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire also destroyed two cars that were parked in the house’s compound.

At the scene were firefighters from the Simunjan Fire Station, who managed to put the fire under control within 10 minutes of their arrival.

“The house is home to two individuals who were not at home during the fire,” said operations commander senior fire officer II Justin Basik.

Bomba completed the operation at 7.45pm. The cause of the fire at the house, measuring around 56 square metres, is still under investigation.