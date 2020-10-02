Former minister and Batu Sapi MP VK Liew dies

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong, better known as VK Liew, died this morning.

The Parti Warisan Sabah leader had been under intensive care at the Gleneagles Hospital here due to a collapsed lung but succumbed to his condition today.

An aide to the former federal minister in charge of legal affairs confirmed his death.

Liew was initially hospitalised for a slipped disc but later contracted pneumonia.

The 60-year-old Warisan MP was said to have lost consciousness due to lung failure and had been in critical condition until his death today.

Liew was a former Liberal Democratic Party president who joined Warisan in 2018.

A by-election for the federal seat will be necessary. – Malay Mail