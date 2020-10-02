Fuel prices: RON97, RON95 up 3 sen, diesel down 1 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 3 Oktober 2020 Sehingga 9 Oktober 2020. pic.twitter.com/yaMomIapHZ — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) October 2, 2020

KUCHING (Oct 2): The price of both RON97 and RON95 will see a three sen increase, while the price of diesel will go up by one sen this week.

The price per litre for RON97 will go up to RM2.01 per litre following price change, whereas RON95 will be priced at RM1.71 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.70 per litre. The new prices will take effect at midnight (Oct 3) tonight and last until the next fuel price revision on Oct 9.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.