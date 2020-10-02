General polls should not be held soon, says BN sec-gen after Covid-19 surge in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 2): Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said it was not necessary to hold the 15th General Election (GE-15) in the near future.

Annuar, who agreed with the view of netizens, said a lesson should be taken when the spread of COVID-19 became more worrying after the Sabah State Election took place.

‘’When I was handling the election machinery in Sabah, non-compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) did indeed take place, and when they returned to the peninsula, the spread of the plague occurred here.

‘’This is proof which we cannot deny. So, with the experience with what took place in Sabah, an evaluation must be made by the National Security Council (MKN) and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),’’ he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after witnessing a ceremony on the handing over of the post of the Kuala Lumpur Mayor, here, today.

He was commenting on the findings of a study conducted by Astro Awani which found over 80 per cent of netizens did not agree if the GE-15 is held in the near future.

At the same time, Annuar also hoped all politicians took measures to prioritise safety and the lives of the people.

‘’COVID-19 is something which is in the process of being fought against by all countries. Do not take this lightly and let’s not prioritise the grabbing of political power.

‘’..and it is the duty of the government to protect the lives and safety of the people,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, hoped the residents of Kuala Lumpur would adopt the Voluntary Movement Control and travel only when necessary.

‘’For example, I, myself only go to the office for important matters and will reduce my movements if there is nothing else. It does not mean quarantine but control,’’ he said when commenting on the new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Yesterday, 260 new COVID-19 cases were recorded involving 259 domestic infections involving 140 citizens and 129 non-citizens and one imported case.

Subsequently, Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Security Working Committee chairman, said his ministry, with the co-operation of the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Crisis Management Centre would evaluate the enforcement regulation. — BERNAMA