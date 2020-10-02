Grateful Christina assures she will play proactive role

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Christina Liew, who was re-elected as Api Api State assemblywoman for the third consecutive term since 2013, has assured that she will continue to play a proactive role.

“Although we may not be in government this time around, we will soldier on for a better Sabah. On my part, I will continue to listen and do my level best to meet the people’s needs and aspirations in the next five years.

“What matters now is the courage to struggle on in the face of challenges that come my way.

“As I said earlier, there is so much work to be done. And where there is a will, there is a way,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Liew, who is a former Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, expressed her appreciation to the electorate in Api Api for their solid support.

“I am immensely thankful to my wonderful team (polling agents, counting agents and barong agents [Pacaba], campaign workers and volunteers) for all your assistance during our hard-fought battle.

“And a big Thank You to all friends and well-wishers for your prayers, best wishes and donations,” she said.

In the recently-concluded 16th State Election, Liew garnered 7,796 votes with a bigger majority (5,347) compared with the result (2,954 majority) in the 2018 general election.