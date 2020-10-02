It’s time for Zahid to give Umno clear direction – Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: It is time for Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to offer guidance and clear direction to the party on whether it should continue cooperating with its ‘political rivals’, says Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Umno deputy president said the party needed to rethink its political approach after the recent Sabah state election results showed that the current strategy and cooperation was not beneficial to the party.

“From a party that has ruled Sabah for 27 years, Umno is currently only an isolated political player in the GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) coalition,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Therefore, Mohamad said, a firm political consensus should be produced to alleviate the anxiety, dissatisfaction and anger among members on the way Umno was treated in the Sabah state election.

He said if required, Umno should return to cooperating with PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN) as well as Barisan Nasional (BN) and its component parties in facing the next General Rlection, and such a decision should be made sooner rather than later.

“Umno’s sacrifice to give up its strongest seats to certain parties has significantly weakened Umno,” he said.

Mohamad said, in addition, Umno had to face independent candidates sponsored by certain stakeholders to weaken Umno, while the promises made in relation to the cabinet portfolios were also almost broken.

As such, he said the next episode for Umno was to help steer the country, give it proper leadership and create a better future for Malaysians through BN instead of other political platforms.

“We will be judged by what we can offer to Malaysia. Not how much we sacrifice for a particular party, or for the survival of Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he said. — Bernama