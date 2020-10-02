Jewellery shop heist: Two more suspects arrested

SIBU: Police have arrested another suspect for his alleged involvement in the burglary of a jewellery shop at Jalan Market on Sept 24.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the unemployed suspect, 48, was picked up from

Lorong Laichee at 6.05pm on Sept 29.

“The suspect admitted to be involved in the case, and had sold the stolen goods to another individual,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Stanley said a follow-up operation led to the arrest of a tattoo artist, 41, from Jalan Empelang about 7.30pm of the same day

He said the tattoo artist was detained after he admitted to helping the suspect to sell the jewellery.

“The police also recovered a gold necklace, a silver necklace, a silver bracelet, a gold pendant and several other items from the tattoo artist,” he added.

With the arrest, police have roped in five suspects in connection with the burglary case.

Three of them, including a woman, were arrested barely 30 minutes after the shop owner lodged the police report on Sept 25.

Stanley said police managed to recover jewellery worth about RM57,000, US$2,000 and RM4,000, a ring worth RM3,000 and various gold and silver pieces worth about RM40,000 from the suspects.