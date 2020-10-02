Manyin: Secondary schools should have subject-specific labs

KUCHING: All secondary schools in the country ought to have laboratories catering for physics, chemistry, and biology subjects, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

According to him, there are some schools in the state that only provide general laboratories for students.

“In the past there were three laboratories at secondary schools, namely one for physics, chemistry, and biology respectively. But now some schools have only one laboratory, which is a general laboratory,” he said when closing the state-level National Science Week 2020 on Wednesday. He said to encourage students to take up science, there is a need to change the way schools operate.

“If Sarawak has the autonomy (for education), I will introduce that here,” he said.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Resource Science and Technology microbiology professor Dr Kasing Apun said laboratories are a necessity at schools.

“We need laboratories to hone students’ skills so they see what they’re doing. When they do that, they start thinking.

“But when they don’t have these facilities, they won’t have the experience,” she said.

She said when the students further their studies at university level, there would be others who have already had the experience of having laboratory facilities.

“So students who come from a background (where their schools do not have labs) are disadvantaged in that sense. Students should start to have this experience from secondary schools. When you see, observe, and conduct the experiment, you start thinking,” she said.

“If you don’t have the opportunity to do it, there is no critical thinking and no analysis so our students will be at a disadvantage and we don’t want that to happen because it will create a problem.”