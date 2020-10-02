Masing: Tamalat-Ngungun Road to be closed from Oct 7 for project’s completion

SIBU (Oct 2): The 9.6km Tamalat-Ngungun Road will be closed to road users for some three months from Oct 7 to allow its construction to be fully completed, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing.

Appealing for the patience of people affected by the closure, Masing, who is the Infrastructure and Ports Development Minister, said it was done for public safety and to avoid further delays.

“I have advised the Public Works Department to close the road from 7.10.20 so the contractor can finish the road construction soonest. If there are any untoward incidents on the road involving the public, the project can face further delay,” he said in a statement.

“My advise to people of Kapit and Song is to be patient. You have waited for 57 years for this link road. Please wait for another three more months.”

Touching on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visit to Kapit on Sunday, Masing said he had inspected the road today and found that 8.6km had been completely tar-sealed, while half lane of 1km was tar-sealed.

“In short, that 8.6km is safe for the chief minister to drive through,” he said.

Masing said Abang Johari was scheduled to attend various events in Kapit, one of which, is to officiate the RM36 million Sungai Mujong Cable Stayed Bridge in Baleh, some 30km from Kapit town.

The chief minister will be making a working visit to Kapit via a motorcycle expedition on Sunday, where he is expected to experience a motorcycle ride on the 110-km Sibu-Kapit Road.

Abang Johari will ride along the Tamalat-Ngungun Road enroute to Song, where he is expected to inspect the Song Waterfront People Project before making his way to Kapit.

He will officiate the Kapit Town Square in the afternoon on the same day and attend a briefing on Kapit Waterfront Project, Phase three.

In the evening, he will attend a dinner reception with the people.

On Oct 5, he will officiate the Nanga Mujong Bridge before returning to Kuching.