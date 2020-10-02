Sabah government extends condolences to VK Liew’s family

TUARAN (Oct 2): The Sabah state government has expressed its condolences to the family of Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who died earlier today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said in a Bernama report that he hoped that his family would be patient, remain strong and accept this as fate.

“The Sabah state government would like to extend its deepest condolences to all Liew’s family members,” he told reporters after performing the Friday prayers at the Haji Noor Mosque, Kampung Serusup here.

Liew died today, believed to be due to lung infection.

According to a source from Parti Warisan Sabah, Liew died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at about 11.50 am.

Liew, 60, from Kota Belud, was elected as Batu Sapi Member of Parliament in the 14th General Election and had served as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Warisan Permanent Chairman.

He leaves a wife, Datin Dr Lindai Lee, and four children.

Meanwhile, Parti Warisan Sabah said it was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of its Batu Api chairman.

Its secretary-general Loretto Padua said in a statement that party president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has been informed of the sad news and extended his deepest condolences to his wife and children

“The party has lost a well respected leader who contributed to the country and the state through his hard work and dedication,” he said.

Loretto also said that Liew’s family had asked that their privacy be respected as they grieve during this very difficult time.

” Parti Warisan Sabah extends their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Funeral arrangements will be made known in due course.