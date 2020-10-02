Sabah to have minister from PAS? Fake news, says Dr Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has dismissed claims of PAS being given a ministerial post in the new Sabah Cabinet as “fake news”.

“It is all fake news designed to cause hate and disharmony,” he said.

He also said the claims that PAS was given a post at the Law and Native Affairs Ministry was also fake, adding that the claims were being spread by irresponsible people.

” We must be careful what we read on WhatsApp and FB,” the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president said.

“There are so many rumours that I won’t be surprised if they say the whole Wisma Pertanian is shut.”

Dr Jeffrey, who is also the Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, was speaking to reporters after clocking in for the first time at his ministerial office at Wisma Pertanian today.

Wisma Pertanian was rumoured on social media to be closed due to Covid-19.

New Sabah Cabinet members were sworn in on Tuesday with state Perikatan Nasional chief Datuk Hajiji Noor as chief minister.

Besides Dr Jeffrey, Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam (Kundasang) were appointed as deputy chief ministers.

Bung Moktar and Dr Joachim were also made Works Minister and Industrial Development Minister respectively.

Hajiji has appointed Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun as Finance Minister II and Local Government and Housing Minister, and Datuk Jahid Jahim as Rural Development Minister.

More appointments will be announced by Hajiji soon.