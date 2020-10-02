Sabati to focus on helping less fortunate people, frontliners

MIRI: The less fortunate group and the frontliners combating Covid-19 pandemic are now the focus of Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak’s (Sabati) community services.

Its deputy president and chairman of Perkim Lawas, Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, said they were now in the process of giving sanitisation kits and financial assistance to all community-based rehabilitation centres (PDK) in the state.

“So far we have reached out to 45 PDKs, eight charitable bodies and several hospitals,” she said at the recent presentation of Covid-19 kits and donations to PDK Lawas.

Sabati president and chief minister’s wife, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang officiated at the function, which was also attended by other Sabati members and local dignitaries including Datin Dayang Maimunah Awang Daud, Datin Tunung Palong, Mary Sindang and PDK Lawas chairman Othman Adol.

Dayang Morliah who is also the patron of PDK Lawas thanked Juma’ani for consenting to officiate at the function and for her continuous efforts in spearheading Sabati’s concern for people with special needs and the less fortunate including single mothers, orphans and victims of natural disaster.

She said recently Sabati also donated personal protective equipment such as face masks and other facilities to Sarawak General Hospital as well as Bintulu, Lawas and Miri hospitals.

Lawas Hospital meanwhile was also given a dialysis machine costing RM45,000 and a unit of Renetron Dialyser Reprocessor also costing RM45,000.