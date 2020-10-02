Sarawak records zero new positive Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded zero new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday after recording seven imported cases on Tuesday and Wednesday, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said the cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remains at 713.

“There are also no new Covid-19 patients who have recovered or discharged from hospitals today (yesterday).

“The total number of recoveries thus remains at 682 or 95.65 per cent of the overall cases,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said 12 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state – six at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), five at Miri Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital.

“There are no Covid-19 cases receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit as well,” he added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), Uggah said 12 new cases were recorded yesterday with one case pending lab test result. Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

Kuching and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones following the three locally infected cases in Lawas and one local case in Kuching reported in the last 14 days.