SDMC: 1,987 compounds amounting to RM1.987 mln issued as of Aug 31 in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 2): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat today revealed that as of August 31, a total 1,987 compounds amounting to RM1.987 million were issued throughout Sarawak for Covid-19 related offences.

It disclosed in a statement that the offences had been committed under Protection of Public Health (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

It added that 76.29 percent or 1,516 of those compounds amounting to RM1,498,850 (almost RM1.5 million) had already been paid up by the offenders.

“There are 471 compounds (23.71 percent) yet to be settled. These included 471 compounds which have passed their due date.

“For cases involving compounds passing their due dates, a total 303 investigation papers have been opened and 231 of these have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Office while 72 others are still under investigation.

“A total 139 investigation papers are allowed for prosecution, and 129 are already registered at the court. So far, 103 prosecution cases have been carried out, out of which 17 cases (16.5 percent) have been fined amounting to a total of RM14,200,” said the statement.

The statistics were revealed in the daily Covid-19 update by SDMC. It explained that in Sarawak, Protection of Public Health (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 has already gazetted to be under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

It also revealed that seven offenders were sentenced to jail for not setting their compounds, while another offender was ordered to undergo ‘Compulsory Attendance Order’ under Section 5(b) of the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1954.

Five more offenders were ordered to undergo ‘Bond Of Good Behaviour’ for a year, failing which they will be fined RM1,000 while 10 other cases were discharged not amounting to acquittal because they could not be traced or the compound was not properly issued.

“Under Section 3 of Act 342, the Ministry of Health has authorised the police, Rela and officers from other agencies to carry out the enforcement. Those caught breaking any provision under the regulations can be penalised not more than RM1,000 fine and jail term not more than six months. The offenders can be issued compound amounting RM1,000,” it explained.

On a related matter, SDMC Secretariat said seven compound notices were issued for the day comprising six in Miri and one in Sarikei.

“The police will continue to carry out enforcement especially on the wearing of face masks in public places,” it said.