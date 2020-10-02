Sibu rural council garbage bins go to waste as thieves, vandals have their way

SIBU (Oct 2): The rampant theft and vandalism of mobile garbage bins (MGB) for bulk waste have cost Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) RM11,700 in losses in the first five months of this year, its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said.

He revealed further when contacted by The Borneo Post that the council would not be able to replace the lost bins immediately.

Sempurai pointed out that there were nine incidents of such irresponsible acts on the bins during this period, of which seven involved thefts, while two concerned vandalism, where the bins were burnt resulting in total damage.

He said the thefts of MGB were reported at SibuJaya town area, SibuJaya Tamu, Taman Desa Kemuyang, junction of Taman Kenari, junction of SK Nanga Bon, junction of Jalan Pasai Siong, while vandalism occurred in junction of Taman Realty Kemuyang and junction of Taman Kenari.

“Council voices great concern over the issue of thefts and vandalism of bulk bins, as it has reached a serious stage, creating difficulties for residents to dispose of their household waste. To tackle the issue, council calls for concerted efforts from all parties to look after the council’s property.

“It is high time that this issue of stealing and vandalising public property such as MGB be highlighted in the media to create a heightened awareness among everyone on our responsibility to look after this property,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post today.

He lamented that due to the thefts of MGB, the council does not have any stock for this year to carry out replacements.

“And this becomes a problem for the residents to throw their household waste,” he said.

Adding on, Sempurai said the council has proposed the bin adoption programme to create a sense of ownership among residents to tackle the problem.

In this regard, the council will soon approach Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs), residential neighbourhood committees and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to adopt these bins as well as bin centres.

“Let them have a sense of belonging and look after this property. I urge members of public to report to council and police immediately if they see anyone stealing and vandalising council’s MGB.

“This will help to reduce and prevent incidents of thefts and vandalism of this public property,” he pointed out.