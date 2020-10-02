SRDC battling with mindless dumping of repair, household wastes

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is still grappling with indiscriminate dumping of renovation and household wastes, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He noted that incidents of dumping renovation waste and household waste were becoming more rampant.

Compounding their woe is the habit of some folk throwing household waste from their vehicles to the bin centre, causing the rubbish to be scattered around the area.

“This has caused the place to become an eyesore as rubbish spilled out from the rubbish bags (as they are not disposed into the bulk bins).

“It also attracts flies, rodents and other pests as well as stray dogs,” Sempurai pointed out yesterday, while calling for a stop to such lackadaisical attitude.

Calling for cooperation from the public, he urged them to be more civic-minded by throwing their rubbish bags into the bulk bins provided, instead of just conveniently throwing them from their vehicles onto the empty space at the bin centre.

“Please throw your rubbish bags into the bulk bins provided at the bin centre,” he stressed.

He also bemoaned the rampant vandalism and thefts of the council’s bins.

“This irresponsible act of vandalism and thefts has reduced the number of usable bins for the convenience of members of the public,” he said.