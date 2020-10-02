SSC key to preparing Sarawakians for tech-based industrial revolution — Manyin

KUCHING: The Sarawak Science Centre (SSC) will be a key platform to prepare Sarawakians for a fast-evolving technology-based industrial revolution, said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

He said the state government is aware of the importance of developing human capital in science and technology as a way of moving forward.

“The objective of establishing a science centre is to provide rich learning environment to create interest, awareness and enthusiasm in science for students, teachers and community.

“We need a science centre that can provide an environment and exposure to the general public, especially young people, about science, technology and discovery in an interactive, fun and informal way,” he said in his speech before Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg performed the earth-breaking ceremony for SSC at Jalan Stadium, here yesterday.

Manyin said his ministry had envisioned SSC to partner with schools in extending the experience base for students in order to help them build bridges in understanding the application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) topics through formal and informal programmes.

He added that these programmes would empower and create relationships with teachers, universities and parents by expanding learning resources for families, schools and institutions for higher learning.

He pointed out that the state had to go the extra mile in order to achieve the national target of seeing 60 per cent of Form 3 students enrolling for the science stream.

At present, he said the number of Form 3 students opting for the science stream was less than 30 per cent.

“The SSC will be able to provide both students and other members of the public an immersive and interactive experience through science explorations and hands-on activities rather than just listening to lectures or being mere spectators of demonstrations.

“Looking further ahead, the science centre will provide career opportunities for not only science-based graduates and professionals but also school leavers, students or even retirees from various fields, through its volunteer or part-time science communicator scheme,” he said.

Manyin said the ministry had engaged with and explored operational models from science centres in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Finland and Japan in order to plan for an SSC that can stimulate excitement and love for lifelong learning.

He said they had had numerous engagements with the Singapore Science Centre which is one of the oldest and most established science centres in the region.

“I am happy to say that we will be collaborating with them for the master plan. The collaboration will also further strengthen the development of science and technology education in Sarawak through international relationships.

“To expedite the construction of the science centre, we have also appointed Borneo Development Corporation (BDC) as the project management company for the project,” he said.