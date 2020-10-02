Take back Lutong beach and I’ll help fix it up, Miri MP tells state govt

MIRI: Miri MP Dr Michael Teo has offered to allocate part of his parliamentarian allocation to repair facilities at Lutong beach, but wants the state government to first take back the area including the old Lutong airport runway which had been given to a private company.

He said prior to being given away, Lutong beach used to be a popular spot for paragliding and paramotoring enthusiasts from around the world, while the old airport runway used to host drag races and flying of remote-controlled planes.

“We have a beautiful Lutong beach for paramotoring and paragliding and the government should recognise its potential. It is strategically located and has ideal wind conditions coming from the sea.

“Lutong beach can be a valuable asset for Miri’s tourism industry,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He said he was saddened by the current idle state of the beach and old runway area – now closed to the public after being given to the private company.

“I ask the government to help get back Lutong beach for the people and to help me develop the area to draw tourists to Miri and help the local tourism industry,” said Dr Teo, who is a licensed paramotor pilot.