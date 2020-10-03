27-year-old woman found dead at home in Petra Jaya

KUCHING: A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her house at a village in Petra Jaya at around 5pm yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the incident, said the case has been classified as sudden death.

“Police received a call regarding the incident at 5.15pm and a team was sent to the deceased’s house,” said Awang Din when contacted today.

Personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), who arrived shortly after, declared that the deceased had died at the scene.

Early investigations found no evidence of foul play.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to the SGH’s morgue for further action.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or emailing [email protected].

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.