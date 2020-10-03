AirAsia Digital, Google team up to launch Redbeat Academy

KUCHING: AirAsia Digital, in partnership with Google, launched the premier Redbeat Academy earlier this week as part of their continued digital transformation journey.

The Academy was launched by Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin and Secretary General of Ministry Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir.

Also present were AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, AirAsia Group president (AirAsia Digital) Aireen Omar and Google Malaysia country head Marc Woo.

Initially set up to upskill and cross-train AirAsia Allstars (employees) through a series of tech workshops in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (MI), Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Big Data and Infrastructure among others, Redbeat Academy has now opened its doors to the public.

This move comes as part of the Academy’s objective and direction to build a future-ready next generation by providing a one-stop service in tech, leadership and innovation that will be a vital catalyst for the digital economy in Malaysia and the wider Asean.

Khairy said, “I would like to congratulate AirAsia Digital and Google on this meaningful partnership and the launch of Redbeat Academy.

“The concept of the Academy itself signifies a vital global trend in today’s digital world, which reshapes how businesses are run, workplaces are restructured and product marketing is shifted from a more traditional way to digital and consumer-centric.

“These efforts are in line with the government’s key initiative, the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS), aimed to accelerate Malaysia’s ascent in becoming a high-tech and high-income nation while generating greater social impact and strengthening the social innovation ecosystem structure.

“MOSTI is proud to play our role in encouraging innovation from the grassroots with prominent industry players such as AirAsia, as it is evident that innovation will be the key driver of economies and markets worldwide.”

Fernandes highlighted that AirAsia has always embraced digitalisation.

“We are proud to work hand-in-hand and cross-share our resources and knowledge with Google,” he said.

“With the mission to empower, connect and develop a sustainable tech talent pipeline, we are also proud to open the academy to the public now to provide opportunities for everyone, with the focus on mentoring the best in breed industry-ready professionals and producing problem-solvers using technology.

“Everyone needs to keep learning, growing and embracing the ever-changing tech landscape to ensure that we can stay relevant in this digital economy.

“I hope everyone will take this opportunity to learn new skill sets in tech so we can together strive for greater heights as a nation.”

Redbeat Academy will focus on serving five segments, which are AirAsia Allstars, Corporate and SMEs, government agencies, universities and public individuals with at least 100,000 talents to be tapped on a yearly basis to provide solutions in three main areas, namely: Skills Development Programme, Betabuild Labs, a programme offered by AirAsia supported Google to help Enterprises incubate New Digital Businesses with Employees and Career Coaching and Hiring Service.

In addition, Redbeat Academy signed a partnership with Malaysian Industry-Government Group of High Technology (MIGHT) to reskill a pool of talent in Software Engineering and High Technology projects (such as blockchain and data) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Malaya and Asia School of Business in collaboration with MIT Sloan Management, in awarding a micro-credential to Redbeat Academy courses and acknowledging it as part of the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL).

The Academy also celebrated its first batch of 135 AirAsia Allstars, who graduated in their Digital Fundamentals course today from the internal Reskilling & Upskilling Programme and will continue the journey in their respective tech track soon.