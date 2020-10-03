Battery-equipped traffic light helps ensure smoother flow

MIRI: The newly-installed battery support system at Pujut 7 traffic light junction will help control the traffic flow during power outages.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who inspected the traffic junction yesterday, said the pilot project, which kicked off in early September, was meant to put an end to traffic disruption, particularly during power outages.

“The Pujut 7 traffic junction is one of the busiest junctions in Miri – it connects the city centre with Senadin, Lutong and Kuala Baram. It records about 75,000 vehicles daily. Imagine the chaotic condition whenever there’s a power outage.

“The battery support system will help sustain and control the traffic flow during power disruption,” said Lee, adding that the four batteries installed had a lifespan of two years.

He added that a security system had also been installed, taking into account that the batteries are quite expensive and therefore, they are subject to theft and vandalism.