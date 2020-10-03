BBHC never fails to impress, says Minos

KUCHING: Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) has never failed to impress visitors since it was reopened to the public last year following upgrading works, says Datuk Peter Minos.

Minos, the chairman of Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA), which manages the centre said various new attractions had been introduced at Bung Bratak, which is emerging as a popular place of interest among local and foreign visitors.

Of late, the management has started serving Bidayuh authentic and traditional food at Bung Bratak for its visitors.

Among the food served are pansuh chicken, pansuh fish and vegetables cooked Bidayuh-style. They are very popular and delicious traditional Bidayuh dishes, he added.

“These dishes are offered upon request of visitors, who wish to taste the uniqueness and authenticity of Bidayuh traditional food,” he said.

Among the attractions at Bung Bratak are the waterfall and the forest-covered hiking path all the way to the top.

Located at Kampung Tembawang Sauh in Bau, Bung Bratak is the original settlement of the Bidayuh community.

BBHC opens daily including public holidays. It also provides accommodation facilities for visitors who wish to spend the night.