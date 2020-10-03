Covid-19: Contact tracing underway in Miri, Pa’ Dalih for positive case recorded in Selangor

KUCHING (Oct 3): Contact tracing is being conducted in Miri and Pa’ Dalih, Bario for a Covid-19 positive case who has been recorded in Selangor on October 2, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the committee in a statement today, the State Health Department has been informed by the Sepang District Health Office in Selangor about a Sarawakian from Miri who was found positive for Covid-19 on October 2.

“Before returning to his workplace at an oil and gas company in Iraq, this case has undergone rT-PCR test for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Selangor on September 30. His result was out on October 1 and he was found positive for Covid-19.

“He has been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor for further treatment on the same day. He was without symptoms,” said SDMC.

Further investigation showed that this case was in Permyjaya, Miri before leaving for Kuala Lumpur on September 29. He had also visited his family in Pa’ Dalih, Bario in Marudi in the last 14 days before being tested positive on September 30.

The last time this case came back from Iraq was on July 27 and arrived at Miri on August 10 after completing a 14-day quarantine at Kuala Lumpur. During the quarantine period, the case underwent rT-PCR testing on July 26 and August 5, and was tested negative.

SDMC informed that the Miri Division Health Office had started the contact tracing, covering all close contacts including family members, social contacts and colleagues.

“To date, a total of eight contacts have been detected around Miri city and contact tracing in Pa’ Dalih, Bario is being done with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department through the use of helicopters for Covid-19 screening activities.

“The estimated number of close contacts in Pa’ Dalih, Bario is 17 people,” it said.

SDMC added that based on the risk assessment of all residents in Pa’ Dalih, the health team will take sample of residents who are at risk.

Those who have been screened are now awaiting lab test results.

The source of infection is still being investigated.