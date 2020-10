KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Malaysia busted yesterday’s all-time high in a single day with 317 new Covid-19 cases today.

All of today’s new cases are locally transmitted.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said active cases are now at 1,735 cases.

From the 317 cases, 303 cases were Malaysians while the rest were non-Malaysians. — MalayMail