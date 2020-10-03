Fishmongers set to move to new market site

MIRI: Over 60 fishmongers trading in the Miri Fish Market at Jalan Bendahara here are expected to relocate to the new location at Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre by thisOct 15.

According to Mayor Adam Yii, the new fish market is ready for operation.

“We have met with the fishmongers on the shifting, and there is no objection. Thus, all the fishmongers will each have a place at the (new) market. We have told them that the new place would be a good beginning for them, and also reminded them to keep the place clean at all times,” he told reporters during a ‘Meet-the-People’ session yesterday.

He said the Miri City Council (MCC) would be adding some green features to the new market, in keeping with the council’s vision of Miri being ‘a green city’.

“The feature is what we called ‘Rainwater Harvesting’, where a system to collect rainwater is to be added to the market. The collected water will then be used for washing purposes.

“A plan to add a waste treatment feature is also in place, to process the organic, solid waste,” said Yii.

As for concerns over parking area, Yii assured all that there would be ample parking spaces.

“The old fish market has no parking space. The new one has 85 parking lots. We have also received enquiries from the fishmongers who are concerned about the parking issue. In the meantime, we would let the market be operational first and observe any more needs to be added.”

The mayor also said the old fish market would be handed over to Marina Commercial Centre’s developer, Pantai Bayu Indah.

“I was told that the developer had plans to build a road from the marina connecting Jalan Bendahara. It means that the old fish market would be demolished. The Tua Pek Kong Temple, on the other hand, would remain untouched,” he said.

Meanwhile, the one-hour‘Meet-The-People’ session yesterday received a total of seven complaints relating to issues concerning drainage and road upgrading.