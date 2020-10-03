Ismail Sabri says won’t bring back MCO yet despite triple-digit daily cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): The government was not considering another movement control order (MCO) despite new daily cases remaining in the three-digit range, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He was responding to a reporter who asked during his press conference today whether the MCO would be reimposed after she pointed out that Ismail Sabri had said in July that this would be done if cases returned to the three-digit range.

The minister acknowledged that the country was awaiting news on this matter after it was publicised that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was chairing a high-powered Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 today.

“No, we are not declaring an MCO,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that while cases were high, these were localised.

He cited the example of Kedah’s 129 cases from yesterday and said 128 were all from one prison.

As for Sabah’s 113 cases also from yesterday, he said 35 were from the Benteng cluster.

In other parts of Malaysia, only Selangor was in the double-digit range with 31 cases yesterday, Ismail Sabri said.

“So, this is not a worrying matter,” he said, before adding that there would not be any way to completely eradicate Covid-19 in the country.

Instead, authorities would use targeted enhanced movement control orders (TEMCO) where and when necessary.

On July 26, Ismail Sabri said the government would have “no choice” but to reimpose the MCO if cases go above 100.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported its highest ever single-day tally of 287 new cases. There were 260 cases the day before.

On March 18 when the MCO was imposed, Malaysia reported 117 cases. – MalayMail