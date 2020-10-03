No travel restriction in KK, P’pang, Putatan – CP

KOTA KINABALU: Residents of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan can move freely between the three districts when the inter-district travel restriction is enforced from 12.01am today until Oct 16, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

“For now, only those living in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan may travel within this three areas without any restriction, while those from other districts are not permitted entry,” he said.

Hazani said police and the Health Ministry were still looking into a mechanism to smoothen the implementation of the inter-district travel restriction.

Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, the government has placed four red zone districts under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (Temco) for 14 days. They are Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak, and Semporna.

Meanwhile, Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said residents from Papar and Kinarut who wish to enter Penampang or Putatan would be asked to turn back.

He said only those with proper permits from the authority were allowed to enter.

“Those who live in Kinarut or Papar but are working in Putatan have to provide verification letters from their employer as proof,” he said.