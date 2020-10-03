PM chairs special meeting on Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 3): A special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is being held at Bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

Among those present in the meeting which commenced at 9.15 am, are Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Dr Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and related ministers.

Also present are Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 287 new COVID-19 infections, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. — Bernama