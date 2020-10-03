River diversion, closure of upper Batang Baleh commencing Oct 5 for Baleh HEP construction works

KUCHING (Oct 3): The river diversion and closure of upper Batang Baleh will commence on Monday (Oct 5) to enable construction works on the main dam of the Baleh Hydroelectric Project (Baleh HEP) to begin.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in a statement said entry into the danger zone within the 1km radius from the diversion tunnels area was strictly prohibited.

“Safety sign boards have been installed along the riverbank to notify river users that they are approaching the danger zone,” it said.

It added Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) has also issued a public notice on the river diversion and members of the public are advised to take note and comply with SRB’s navigation rules.

“Water from upstream Batang Baleh adjacent to the confluence of the Putai River will be diverted through dual concrete-lined tunnels running in parallel to each other over a length of 1.2km.

“With this critical project milestone reached in September, the area immediately surrounding the project site has been declared a restricted area and off-limits to general use as dam construction can now begin. However, users of the river have been provided with an alternative route by Sarawak Energy through a bypass road connecting the two closed-off sections,” it added.

It also said water levels would remain unaffected downstream and upstream of the closed area, with commuting still possible.

Rest houses located on the opposite banks of the diversion tunnels have been built with boat docking facilities, and this will be managed by the local community.

“Stakeholder engagements for those affected began well in advance with close consultation and updates to local communities and leaders, elected representatives and the relevant government officials.

“This has enabled Sarawak Energy’s project delivery team to understand and address concerns during the preparation phase. The rest houses were suggested by the stakeholders as a result of the engagements,” it said, adding further queries can be made by calling Sarawak Energy’s Baleh HEP Helpline at 019-8828641.

Meanwhile, SEB’s Executive Vice President for Project Deliver Pramod Kumar Karunakaran said their team have been preparing for months to ensure the safe completion of this milestone for minimal impact on our stakeholders.

“We also want to ensure that our river diversion work does not compromise the safety of river users.

“Together with Bukit Mambong District Office, our Project Team engaged affected communities on the matter, informed them on the new bypass route and the facilities prepared for their convenience and most importantly on the safety aspects when commuting close by the project’s restricted zone,” he said in the same statement.

Guided by the Ministry of Utilities, SEB said the agencies consulted included Kapit’s Resident Office, Bukit Mambong District Office, Land and Survey Department, Natural Resources and Environment Board, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and SRB.

According to previous news reports, the 1,285MW Baleh HEP is a key state infrastructure and hydro-industrialisation development project planned as part of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) to ensure sufficient energy capacity for Sarawak’s future growth and development.

The project supports the state’s ambition of achieving high-income status by 2030.